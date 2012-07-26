BRIEF-Paulson & Co dissolves stake in T-Mobile US - SEC filing
* Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in T-Mobile US - SEC filing
Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
- Japan beat Spain in Olympic men's soccer opener (Asahi, Yomiuri, Mainichi)
- Fujitsu Ltd to sell chip plant in Mie Prefecture to Taiwan firm (Nikkei)
Feb 14 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said it would buy asset manager Fortress Investment Group LLC for about $3.3 billion.
* SoftBank nears deal to buy Fortress Investment Group for more than $3 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2kHIyzx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)