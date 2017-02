Following are some of the leading stories in the Monday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Japan's Olympic fencing team to get at least silver (Asahi)

- Japan wins silver in men's medley relay, bronze in women's medley relay (Mainichi)

- Liberal Democratic Party may submit censure motion against Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda in upper house tomorrow (Yomiuri)

- Japanese automakers curtail European ties (Nikkei)