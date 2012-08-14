Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto to launch new party (Asahi)

- Nine members of upper, lower houses mull joining Osaka mayor's new party (Mainichi)

- Japan, North Korea to resume talks on Aug. 29, first time in four years (Yomiuri)

- Sony Corp, Sharp Corp see steeper slump in TV sales (Nikkei)