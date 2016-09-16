(Corrects spelling of facility in fourth paragraph)
By Kwiyeon Ha and Linda Sieg
TOKYO, Sept 16 The stabbing deaths of 19
disabled people in their sleep last July and the silence
surrounding their identities are forcing Japan to grapple with
its attitudes toward physically and cognitively impaired
persons, less than four years before Tokyo hosts the
Paralympics.
Almost nothing except their genders and ages - ranging from
19 to 70 - has been made public about those who died when a man
went on a stabbing spree at a facility for disabled people in
Sagamihara town, southwest of Tokyo, killing 19 and wounding 26
others.
The silence has sparked debate about the need for change in
a society where people with disabilities can still suffer stigma
and shame.
"It is true that some may not have wanted their children to
be subjected to public scorn," said Takashi Ono, stepfather of
43-year-old Kazuya, a long time resident of the Tsukui
Yamayuri-en facility who survived multiple stabbing wounds in
the attack.
Ono and his wife Chikiko are among the few relatives who
have gone public. None of the families of the dead have done so.
"In Japan, disabled people are discriminated against so the
families wanted to hide them," Ono told Reuters in an interview,
adding he and Chikiko had always been open about their son, who
has autism and cognitive disabilities.
Japan has made progress in its treatment of the disabled.
It ratified a U.N. rights treaty in 2014 and a new
anti-discrimination law took effect in April. Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe regularly mentions the disabled when speaking of
plans for a more inclusive society to cope with a shrinking
population.
But people with disabilities, especially cognitive
impairments, can still suffer from stigma and - unlike in many
advanced Western countries - their families share the shame.
In a statement released to Japanese media after July's
stabbing spree, police in Kanagawa prefecture, where the
facility is located, said that they did not release the victims'
names because it was a facility for cognitively disabled people
and they needed to protect the families' privacy.
They also said the victims' families had requested special
consideration about how the matter was reported.
SECRET SHAME
Seiko Noda, a prominent ruling party lawmaker who has
suffered abuse on the internet for "wasting taxpayers' money" on
medical care for her five-year-old disabled son Masaki, was not
surprised that the Sagamihara victims' families chose anonymity.
"Some families are positive and try to change the world by
being open about their disabled children. But the 'silent
majority' still has a negative view and does not want it known
that they have disabled children," Noda, 56, told Reuters.
Victims' families likely also worried about being accused of
abandoning their relatives by institutionalising them, experts
and activists said.
The identity blackout stands in stark contrast to coverage
of other Japanese victims of mass killings, including seven who
died in a July attack by Islamist militants in Bangladesh.
"Clearly, there is a difference in the treatment of those
with disabilities and those without disabilities," said Kiyoshi
Harada of the Japan Disability Forum, an NGO network.
"We cannot tell what sort of lives the victims led, what
their hobbies were, what their existence was like."
The suspect in the Sagamihara killings, Satoshi Uematsu, had
been briefly committed to hospital as a danger to himself and
others after writing to a lawmaker advocating euthanasia for the
severely disabled and outlining a plan for mass murder.
Some who work with disabled people worry ordinary Japanese
share Uematsu's extreme views but experts say they are not
mainstream.
Neither euthanasia nor assisted suicide is legal in Japan.
Efforts to pass a law protecting doctors who withhold
life-prolonging care with the patient's consent have stalled in
the face of stiff opposition from disabilities rights groups,
who fear it could be a first step to legalising euthanasia.
Those with cognitive disabilities, like residents of the
Sagamihara facility, face greater discrimination than the
physically impaired, who activists say have seen major progress
in recent decades.
Disabled people in rural areas also face greater hurdles to
integration than residents of cities, where there is a trend
toward care in small group homes away from large, isolated
institutions that have increasingly come under criticism.
"Some things do trickle down from the big city but it takes
a while," said Suzanne Kamata, an American living in Tokushima,
about 500 km west of Tokyo, whose 17-year-old daughter is deaf
and has cerebral palsy.
Preparations for the 2020 Paralympics are providing impetus
for an improved barrier-free environment, at least in Tokyo,
where Tokyo Metro aims to have all subway stations equipped with
multi-purpose elevators by March 2019, up from 81 percent now.
Optimists say the debate itself over the Sagamihara victims'
anonymity gives cause for hope.
"It was a bitter incident, but it is important that it is
becoming a trigger for people to think about this seriously,"
Japan Disability Forum's Harada said.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)