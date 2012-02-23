By Chris Meyers
| RIKUZENTAKATA, Japan
RIKUZENTAKATA, Japan Feb 23 Very little
was left standing in the Japanese city of Rikuzentakata after a
huge tsunami tore through nearly a year ago. Even the
centuries-old pine forest by the sea that had long been a symbol
of the city was obliterated.
But amidst the destruction that killled about one in 12 of
the city's residents, one lonely pine tree out of more than
60,000 has clung to life along the ravaged coast. It came to
embody residents' hopes for renewal.
"We didn't have any hope at the time. So even having one
survive really was like having a beam of light shining through
the darkness," said 47-year-old Seiko Handa.
But now the 250-year-old pine tree is dying, a victim of the
salt water left in the ground by the tsunami.
"Even towards the beginning we in charge of the tree were
worried that it would indeed die off," said Kazunari Takahashi,
an official at the city's Forest, Fisheries and Agricultural
Department.
Originally planted as a windbreak to keep salt and sand from
blowing in from the sea and wreaking havoc in the fields, the
rows of pines known as Takata-Matsubara stretched along two km
(a mile) of beach and were one of the most famous sites of
northern Japan.
But the nearly 10-metre (33 ft) wall of water that roared in
after a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck offshore on March 11
last year obliterated even the land where the forest had stood,
along with more than 3,000 buildings in the city.
Nearly 2,000 people were killed in Rikuzentakata. In all,
about 25,000 people perished in northeast Japan.
Now, city officials have abandoned hope of keeping the tree
alive.
There has been talk of preserving it where it stands, even
if it were to die, as a memorial but that could cost up to 300
million yen ($3.7 million) and looks unlikely to happen given
the need for much more pressing reconstruction work.
The tree's expected demise has set off a flurry of efforts
to save at least part of it for future generations.
"We took a small graft from the tree and used that as one
method to help keep the tree's heritage alive," said Takahashi.
"We also gathered up the pine cones attached to the tree and the
few remaining seeds to raise its successors."
SAPLINGS AND SYMBOLS
Using those seeds, a company has managed to raise some
saplings which city officials hope to one day use to plant a new
forest.
No matter what, the tree will live on symbolically on the
face of commemorative coins the government will issue to
investors who buy special bonds to raise funds for
reconstruction.
The 1,000 yen ($12) and 10,000 yen ($125) coins will feature
an image of the tree with doves flying above it.
"We decided to use this design in the hope of recovery for
east Japan as it has doves flying above a symbol of one of the
places that was damaged," explained Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi when announcing the new coins.
The Rikuzentakata pine is not the only botanical symbol of
rebirth along the swathe of coast devastated by the tsunami.
Just to the south, in the hard-hit city of Kesennuma, one
pine tree has begun to grow through cracked concrete.
Pushing its way up besides destroyed buildings and not far
from the site of another pine forest that was washed away, the
sapling has attracted much attention as it forces its way up
towards the sky.
"It's still pretty small but it's doing its best," said
resident Katsushi Sato.
"I'd have to say it's somehow kind of encouraging."
($1 = 80.3200 yen)
