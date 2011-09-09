* Read this story in a multimedia PDF: r.reuters.com/kum63s
By Edmund Klamann
KAMAISHI, Japan, Sept 9 Disaster, abandonment
and rebuilding are nothing new to Kamaishi, an ageing Japanese
steel town in the northeast, but the March 11 catastrophe has
put its very survival at stake.
The 9.0 earthquake, Japan's strongest ever, spawned a
tsunami towering nearly 10 metres at the town centre that left
about 1,000 of its 40,000 residents dead or missing and
destroyed almost a fifth of its homes.
Kamaishi was already shrinking, like so many other towns in
rapidly ageing Japan. But now even the mayor wonders aloud if
the town has a future.
The steel industry that used to anchor the local economy has
dwindled to an operation that employs only a couple hundred
people. And the ruined town is not exactly a magnet for new
business.
"Big companies offer security about the future, since they
have scale. You can't produce (job opportunities) in a short
time with small businesses," he said.
"I'm very afraid we may end up with only elderly people
left. If that happens, we're finished."
The fishing and industrial town nestled on the coast and
along a winding valley has seen much better days.
Despite its isolation on Japan's mountainous northeast,
Kamaishi in the late 19th century became home to Japan's first
steel-making blast furnace, thanks to its proximity to a large
iron ore mine.
The town prospered as Japan modernised, rebuilding after a
massive tsunami in 1896 killed more than half its 12,500
residents. Another tsunami in 1933 killed hundreds more
townspeople, as did naval bombardments by U.S. forces near the
end of World War II that demolished the town centre.
Yet the town persevered and by the early 1960s, its
population had risen above 90,000, doubling in less than 40
years. With the Japanese economic miracle in full swing,
Kamaishi was the proud producer of the rails for Japan's
world-leading bullet train that began service in 1964.
But just as Japan's pragmatic, hard-driving postwar
industrial policy was steering the steel industry to greatness,
Kamaishi's remoteness marked it for relentless decline.
"In terms of location, it just wasn't competitive," said
Kosei Shindo, an executive vice president of Nippon Steel Corp
, Japan's largest steel maker and owner of the Kamaishi
works, which is now pared down to a wire mill with just 250
workers.
LOCK, STOCK AND HORSES
In its heyday in the early 1960s, the steel works employed
more than 8,000 and included two blast furnaces, but it was
beginning to lose money. The company decided to concentrate on a
new mill in Nagoya, at the heart of Japan's booming auto
industry in central Japan, and allowed its workers in Kamaishi
to voluntarily transfer there.
It became an exodus.
Young workers especially were lured by training and career
opportunities at Nagoya, and educational opportunities for their
children in the big city. All told, in the first large-scale,
long-distance transfer of blue collar workers in Japan, 1,678
mill workers, or one-fifth the number at peak employment levels,
moved to Nagoya.
"Some people asked if they could take their horses," said
Nippon Steel's Shindo. "They would book entire rail carriages,
although we asked them to leave the horses behind. It was a
bigger deal than going to America is today."
It was also the start of a steady departure of Kamaishi's
workers, spurred by successive rounds of retrenchment at Nippon
Steel. By 1989, it went from hiring 30 percent of Kamaishi's
high school graduates to a fraction of that. Even those it hires
today are more likely to be sent to the flagship works near
Tokyo than employed at home.
Company towns throughout Japan, dependent on declining
industries from coal to textiles, have struggled to survive.
Local governments have tried to reinvent themselves with new
industries -- often with help from their long-term corporate
benefactors.
Nippon Steel has maintained a cutting-edge wire mill in
Kamaishi that supplies more than 10 percent of the world's steel
cord for radial tyres. It has also helped incubate new
businesses inside the empty parts of the vast plant, ranging
from cultivating orchids to producing meat-free "soy ham".
The town and the company have also worked to attract new
employers, including SMC Corp , a profitable maker of
high-tech components for automated factory equipment, which is
now Kamaishi's biggest industrial employer.
COUNTRY FOR OLD PEOPLE
The acrid smell that hung in the air in Kamaishi just a few
months ago, attributed in part to sludge from the sea floor and
rotting refuse from seafood processing plants, has largely
dissipated. Pesticide sprayed on the heaps of rubble has kept an
infestation of flies at bay.
Two hotels, a few shops and a public bath have reopened in
the ravaged town centre, although many buildings are marked with
red flags for demolition. The town is putting together the
disaster zone's first comprehensive plan to incinerate the
tsunami detritus.
Yet the people of Kamaishi seem sceptical about their
long-term prospects.
"Don't talk about the future!" says Emiko Gotoh, who runs a
public bath severely damaged by the tsunami. "There's no place
with work, so young people might well leave. It would be great
if another big company came, but who'd come here after such a
big tsunami?"
($1 = 77.115 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Bill Tarrant)