By Reiji Murai
TOKYO Feb 20 Japan Display Inc is
considering building a plant to supply smartphone screens for
Apple Inc and is negotiating with the U.S. company for
investment in the project, a person familiar with the situation
said on Friday.
The Japanese screen maker aims to be the primary supplier of
high-tech screens for Apple's wildly popular iPhones, the person
told Reuters. Global iPhone sales, notably in China, have surged
to make Apple the most profitable company in history.
Japan Display wants Apple to shoulder much of the expected
200 billion yen ($1.7 billion) investment in the plant, which
aims to be in operation next year, the source said on condition
of anonymity as the talks remain confidential.
The Japanese company said in a statement that it was
constantly pursuing opportunities to strengthen its
competitiveness, including building a new plant. "No formal
decision has been made regarding any matter that we need to
disclose," it said.
The most likely site for the plant is in Ishikawa, central
Japan, the source said. It would have a capacity greater than an
existing facility in Mobara, southeast of Tokyo, which makes
50,000 of the 1.5 by 1.85 metre sheets a month for iPhone 6
screens and other uses, he said.
Japan Display Chief Executive Shuichi Otsuka said last year
that the company needed a new plant as it was reaching capacity
at Mobara.
The company, formed in a government-backed deal in 2012 from
the ailing display units of Sony Corp, Toshiba Corp
and Hitachi Ltd, has endured a rocky spell
since its listing in Tokyo last year.
But Japan Display this month reported a rebound to profit
from two quarters of losses, boosted by demand from Apple and
Chinese smartphone makers, in stark contrast with Japanese
competitor Sharp Corp's shrinking panel business.
Extra orders from Apple would boost Japan Display in its
rivalry with Sharp.
Japan Display's shares jumped 14 percent in early trade on
the latest news before closing up 5.4 percent. Sharp fell 2
percent, while the benchmark Nikkei share index rose 0.4
percent.
Apple and Sharp both declined to comment on the reports.
($1 = 118.9200 yen)
