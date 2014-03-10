Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan Display Inc, the world's biggest maker of screens for tablets and smartphones, set the price of its stock listing at 900 yen ($8.71) per share, the bottom of its guidance range of 900 to 1,100 yen.
Japan Display will list on the Tokyo stock exchange on March 19. ($1 = 103.3250 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)