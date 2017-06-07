UPDATE 1-Wisconsin one of six U.S. states Foxconn, Sharp considering for plant
* Focus on "rust belt" states (Adds quotes, details on proposed plant, background)
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display said on Wednesday it was delaying its planned investment in organic light-emitting diode panel maker JOLED until next year at the earliest as it continues to overhaul its business strategy.
The company had planned to reach an agreement by late June to buy shares in JOLED, whose largest investor is Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), and complete the purchase by the end of this year.
It now aims to reach an agreement by late June 2018, with the purchase date yet to be determined, Japan Display said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Focus on "rust belt" states (Adds quotes, details on proposed plant, background)
ANKARA, June 22 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and its new crown prince and they agreed to increase efforts to end tensions related to Qatar, sources from Erdogan's office said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, June 21 Four people, including a homeless person and two hikers, have died from the record-breaking heat in the U.S. Southwest, media reports said, where triple-digit temperatures have driven residents indoors and canceled airline flights.