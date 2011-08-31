GfK says Michael Dell raises stake to 9.8 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German research firm GfK said on Tuesday that Michael Dell, founder of the personal computer firm, had bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company.
TOKYO Aug 31 Sony Corp , Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday they will merge their liquid-crystal display operations using government-backed funding, to better compete with low-cost panels from South Korea and Taiwan.
The merger will create the world's largest maker of small panels used in smartphones and tablet PCs, leapfrogging global leaders Sharp Corp and Samsung Electronics .
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Isabel Reynolds, graphic by Christine Chan)
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German research firm GfK said on Tuesday that Michael Dell, founder of the personal computer firm, had bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company.
* Inuvo acquires netseer -strengthening its suite of ad-technology with In-Image Advertising
* Brocade Communications Systems-on feb 3, 2017, co, broadcom got a request for additional information from FTC relating to merger - sec filing