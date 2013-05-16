TOKYO May 16 ANA Holdings Inc, the
world's biggest operator of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner,
reported an electrical panel fault during a test flight as it
prepares its fleet for a return to service in June following a
more than three-month grounding of the carbon-composite
aircraft.
Engineers found discoloration on a connection on an
electrical panel following a flight from Tokyo's Haneda Airport
to Sapporo on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on May 4, a
spokesman for ANA said.
The panel, which was not part of the jetliners' battery
system, was changed and the plane returned to Tokyo. ANA blamed
a loose nut for the cause of the problem, which it said did not
compromise the safety of the aircraft.
The 787 Dreamliner was grounded worldwide in January after
batteries overheated on jets owned by ANA and Japan Airlines Co
Ltd. ANA, which took delivery of its latest Dreamliner
on Tuesday, owns 18 of the jets, with JAL operating seven.
Investigators in the United States and Japan have yet to
discover what caused the 787's batteries to overheat.