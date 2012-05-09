TOKYO May 9 Japanese private equity company Unison Capital said on Wednesday it has agreed to purchase drugmaker Showa Yakuhin Kako for an undisclosed amount.

Unison Capital said in a statement that it would buy Showa Yakuhin with GC Corp, a Japanese maker of dental care materials, and that they would manage the company together. (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)