By Junko Fujita
TOKYO May 9 Japanese private equity firm Unison
Capital on Wednesday agreed to buy a Japanese drugmaker Showa
Yakuhin Kako from a domestic rival Tokio Marine Capital, its
third buyout in six months.
Unison Capital said in a statement that it would buy Showa
Yakuhin with GC Corp, a Japanese maker of dental care materials,
and that they would manage the company together. It did not
disclose the purchase price.
Tokio Marine Capital, which owns 50 percent in Showa
Yakuhin, put up the company for sale last year.
Bidders included Mylan Inc, one of the world's
largest generic drugmakers, U.S. private equity firm KKR
which teamed up with Japan's healthcare product maker Lion Corp
, and TPG Capital, sources have told Reuters previously.
Tokio Marine Capital, an affiliate of Tokio Marine Holdings
, owns 50 percent of Showa Yakuhin, while Japanese
private equity firm Polaris Capital Group holds 23 PineBridge
Investments also has 23 percent.
For Tokio Marine, this is the second exit of assets invested
from the fund it set up in 2005, its third fund. In November
Tokio Marine sold its 60 percent stake in Miki Shoko, which
sells children's' apparel, to a group of textile makers
including Nisshinbo Holdings.
Unison, which manages one of the largest private equity
funds in Japan, in November bought a shoe repair company Minit
Asia Pacific Co from CVC Capital Asia.
It also bought Asahi Tec, a maker of iron castings used in
automobiles, from Belgian private equity firm RHJ International
.
Showa Yakuhin was previously owned by Jafco Co, a
Japanese venture capital and buyout firm. It bought the company
for 25.2 billion yen ($316 million), according to its website,
in one of the largest transactions of 2004.
Japan's Mercian Corp and Ajinomoto Co were among
the stockholders who tendered their shares to Jafco.
($1 = 79.7750 Japanese yen)
