TOKYO Feb 8 Japanese private equity firm
Unison Capital is among companies in the final round of bidding
for Japan drugmaker Showa Yakuhin Kako Co, a deal that could be
worth around 50 billion yen ($650 million), four people familiar
with the transaction said.
Unison, which manages one of the largest private equity
funds in Japan, has joined hands with the country's GC Corp, a
maker of dental care materials, to bid for the generic drugs
company, they said.
A U.S. drugmaker is also interested and bids are due later
this month, said the sources, who asked not to be identified as
the information has not been announced.
Domestic private equity firm Tokio Marine Capital, an
affiliate of Tokio Marine Holdings, and its partners
aim to sell Showa Yakuhin at about 10 times its around 5 billion
yen EBITDA, or earnings before inerest, taxes, depreciatoin and
amortisation -- a method commonly used to gauge the value of
companies.
U.S. private equity firm KKR has withdrawn from the
race for the maker of the acetaminophen painkiller and dental
anesthesia, two of the people said. It had teamed up with
Japanese health care product maker Lion Corp.
U.S.-based TPG Capital, which has been aggressively looking
for opportunities to invest in Japan, had been involved in
bidding, but is unlikely to participate in the final round,
those sources said.
They added that both firms were staying away on concerns the
sale price may not meet their expectations for future earnings
growth.
Tokio Marine Capital owns 50 percent of Showa Yakuhin, while
Japanese private equity firm Polaris Capital Group holds 23
percent. The private equity arm of PineBridge Investments also
has 23 percent.
Tokio Marine Capital and Polaris are both raising new funds
and a successful exit from the drug company would help them
impress investors.
Showa Yakuhin was previously owned by Jafco Co, a
Japanese venture capital and buyout firm. It bought the company
for 25.2 billion yen, according to its website, in one of the
largest transactions of 2004.
Japan's Mercian Corp and Ajinomoto Co were among
the stockholders who tendered their shares to Jafco.
($1 = 77.3150 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Wakako Sato; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs and Joseph Radford)