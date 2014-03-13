WASHINGTON, March 13 A Magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off Japan's southern island of Kyushu near the city of Oita, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Thursday.

It said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.4, struck at 2:06 a.m. on Friday (1706 GMT on Thursday). It was 53.4 miles (83 km) deep and was centered 31 miles (50 km) northeast of Oita.

A 6.3 earthquake can cause severe damage, according to the USGS. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)