TOKYO Jan 23 A major earthquake is far
more likely to hit Tokyo in the next few years than the
government predicts, researchers at the University of Tokyo said
on Monday, warning companies and individuals to be prepared for
such an event.
There is a 70 percent chance a magnitude 7 quake will jolt
the southern part of the Tokyo metropolitan area in the next
four years, the university's Earthquake Research Institute said.
In contrast, the government estimates a 70 percent
probability of such an event in the next three decades.
A magnitude 9 quake, the strongest on record in Japan, and
subsequent tsunami devastated the northeast coast last March. It
left up to 23,000 dead or missing and wrecked Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant, triggering power shortages and a radiation leaks
that caused mass evacuations and widespread contamination.
A government survey says a magnitude 7.3 quake centred in
the north of Tokyo Bay would cause about 11,000 casualties and
destroy around 850,000 buildings, though one of the University
of Tokyo team said it was hard to predict the impact of a major
quake on the city.
"The chance that a magnitude 7 earthquake will happen (in
the area) has increased since the March quake," said Shinichi
Sakai, an associate professor at the institute.
"At this time, the government, individuals and corporations
should prepare for that."
A government official said the Tokyo University
estimate was based on a different model from the one it uses.
The university calculations take account of the greater seismic
activity since March, while the government uses older data.
There has been a fivefold increase in the number
of quakes in the Tokyo metropolitan area since the March
disaster, the research team said, basing its calculations on
data from the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Japan, situated on the "Ring of Fire" arc of volcanoes and
oceanic trenches that partly encircles the Pacific Basin,
accounts for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of
magnitude 6 or greater.
A magnitude 7.3 quake hit central Japan in 1995, devastating
the port city of Kobe. It killed more than 6,400 people and
caused an estimated $100 billion in damage.
The Great Kanto earthquake of 1923 had a magnitude of 7.9
and killed more than 140,000 people in the Tokyo area.
Seismologists have said another such quake could strike the city
at any time.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Michael Watson)