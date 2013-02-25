(Adds detail, background)
TOKYO Feb 25 An earthquake with a preliminary
magnitude of 6.2 jolted eastern Japan on Monday, the Japan
Meteorological Agency said, adding that no tsunami warning had
been issued.
The quake shook buildings in Tokyo, but there were no
immediate reports of injuries or damage. Tokyo Electric Power Co
said there were not reports of irregularities at its
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in northeastern Japan or at its
other nuclear facilities.
The quake, at 4:23 p.m. 0723 GMT), was centred in Tochigi
prefecture about 120 km (75 miles) from Tokyo at a depth of 10
km.
A massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami killed
nearly 19,000 people and devastated the Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant, triggering meltdowns, spewing radiation and
forcing about 160,000 people to flee from their homes.
