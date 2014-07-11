(Updates with lifting of tsunami advisory)
TOKYO, July 12 A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit
off eastern Japan on Saturday morning, the Japan Meteorological
Agency said, with minor tsunami of up to 20 cm but no reports of
damage along the northeast coast that was ravaged by the
catastrophic March 2011 tsunami.
No irregularities were reported at the Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant, which was damaged in the 2011 disaster in the
worst nuclear accident since Ukraine's Chernobyl in 1986.
The quake registered a moderate 4 on the Japanese seismic
scale of 1-7, meaning that major damage was unlikely.
Minor tsunami of up to 20 cm were recorded at Ishinomaki in
Miyagi prefecture and other locations along the northeast coast,
the meteorological agency said.
Evacuation orders were also issued in several coastal towns
in the area, where 19,000 perished in the March 11 disaster
three years ago, but those orders were cancelled shortly after
the tsunami advisory was lifted, according to the agency.
A meteorological agency official told a televised news
conference that Saturday's quake appeared to be an aftershock of
the massive magnitude-9 earthquake of 2011.
(Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and
Gunna Dickson)