TOKYO, Sept 29 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck Fukushima prefecture in northeastern Japan on Thursday around 7:05 p.m. (1005 GMT), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There were no reports of abnormalities due to the quake at Tokyo Electric Power's crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, a spokeswoman for the utility said.

The focus of the tremor was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, about 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, the meteorological agency said. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota, Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)