TOKYO, July 12 A tsunami advisory for northeast
Japan has been lifted, public broadcaster NHK said, two hours
after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake offshore Fukushima prefecture
early on Saturday triggered minor tsunami in the region.
Small tsunami of up to 20 cm were recorded at Ishinomaki in
Miyagi prefecture and other locations in northeast Japan after
the quake, although no major damage was reported.
Evacuation orders had also been issued in several coastal
towns in the area, which was hit hard by the March 2011
earthquake and tsunami that killed 19,000 people and triggered
the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.
