LONDON Aug 29 Japan hopes the European Central
Bank will make good on a pledge to buy European sovereign bonds
made by the bank's president, the country's top currency
official said on Wednesday.
Takehiko Nakao, Japan's vice finance minister for
international affairs, said he spoke with senior European
monetary policymakers in recent days.
"I am so interested to see what the ECB will do to purchase
the bonds of euro zone countries," he said in a speech at an
event in London hosted by the OMFIF think tank.
"I hope that the ECB does what Mr (Mario) Draghi has
promised."
ECB head Draghi promised last month to do "whatever it
takes" to protect the euro and said earlier in August the
central bank would act to shore up the region's debt markets.
Markets widely expect the bank to flesh out its strategy for
buying Spanish and Italian government bonds at its policy
meeting next Thursday.
Nakao earlier said Japan would take "very decisive action"
in the foreign currency market if necessary.