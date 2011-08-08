TOKYO Aug 8 The Bank of Japan will refrain from draining funds that entered the market through the government's yen-selling intervention last week, a BOJ source said on Monday.

The monetary authorities stepped into the market to tame yen rises near record highs as a strong yen threatened to derail the economy's recovery from a large natural disaster in March.

Japan's intervention likely totalled a record amount around 4.5 trillion yen ($57 billion), BOJ data suggested last week. ($1 = 78.490 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)