TOKYO, April 8 The Bank of Japan conducted its
first government bond buying operation on Monday since
announcing new easing steps last week, announcing purchases that
involves a large increase in purchases of debt with longer
maturities.
The BOJ said on Monday it will buy one trillion yen ($10.3
billion) of Japanese government bonds with maturities of between
five years and 10 years, and 200 billion of bonds with
maturities exceeding 10 years.
The central bank unleashed the world's most intense burst of
monetary stimulus on Thursday, promising to inject about $1.4
trillion into the economy in less than two years, a radical
gamble that sent the yen reeling and bond yields to record lows.
Under this scheme the BOJ will buy 7.5 trillion yen of
long-term government bonds per month, roughly 70 percent of
bonds sold in markets and twice the amount it had been
purchasing previously.