TOKYO Aug 10 A lower house committee in Japan's
parliament on Wednesday passed a deficit bond issuance bill,
ensuring that the government will be able to issue debt to fund
about 40 percent of a $1 trillion budget for the year from April
1.
The bill, now set for passage in a lower house plenary
session this week and the upper chamber this month, according to
media, is one of three bills that unpopular Prime Minister Naoto
Kan said must be passed before he steps down.
Kan, Japan's fifth premier in five years, has also cited the
passage of a second extra budget and a bill to promote renewable
energy as a condition of his resignation. The extra budget has
already been passed by the divided parliament, while the energy
bill is still under deliberation.
The ruling Democratic party is aiming to hold a party
leadership vote as early as Aug. 28, media reports
said.
