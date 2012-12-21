TOKYO Dec 21 Japan should consider how to keep
the dollar at around 85-90 yen, a senior Liberal Democratic
Party (LDP) official was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency
on Friday, suggesting that the incoming government may try to
avoid wide currency swings.
"I don't think the weaker the yen, the better. We need to
consider how to keep (the dollar) around 85-90 yen," Shigeru
Ishiba, secretary-general of the LDP, restored to power in
Sunday's general election, was quoted as saying in a TV
programme.
The yen has fallen almost 9 percent against the
dollar since September as LDP head and incoming prime minister
Shinzo Abe has raised market expectations of more expansionary
policy and spending.