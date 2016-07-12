BRIEF-Prestige Brands Holdings says entered amendment to term loan agreement - Sec filing
* On Jan 26, co and unit prestige brands, inc entered amendment to term loan credit agreement - Sec filing
TOKYO, July 12 Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the Bank of Japan has steps left available to support the economy, Japan's top government spokesman said on Tuesday.
Bernanke, who is visiting Tokyo, and Abe discussed what steps are necessary for Japan to end deflation and achieve sustainable economic growth, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Jan 31 Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates LP, said he is increasingly concerned about the Trump administration's "populist" policies that could hurt the world economy.
