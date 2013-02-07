BRIEF-Polaris Industries CEO Scott Wine's FY 2016 total compensation $5.46 Mln
* CEO Scott Wine's fy 2016 total compensation $5.46 million versus $7.11 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndW8MA Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 7 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the successor to Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa must be an individual who can convey clearly Tokyo's policy stance to the international community.
Abe also said the government will present nominees for next BOJ governor and two deputy governors to parliament simultaneously.
Abe has the power to choose successors to Masaaki Shirakawa and his two deputies, their terms all ending on March 19, but the nominations need approval by both houses of parliament to take effect.
* Pareteum Corporation announces pricing of public offering of 2,333,334 shares and 1,166,667 warrants
BUKOWINA TATRZANSKA, Poland, March 10 Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday he saw a chance that economic growth would accelerate in the first quarter of 2017 to around three percent.