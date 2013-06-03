* Abe to push forward his economic policies
* Says Japan's economic policies are yielding results
By Kaori Kaneko
YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 3 Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe emphasised on Monday that deregulation is the
priority for the nation's growth strategy and aimed to push
forward his economic policies.
Abe, speaking at a news conference after the Tokyo
International Conference on African Development (TICAD) held in
the city of Yokohama near Tokyo, said he would watch market
movements closely but refrained from commenting on them.
"I acknowledge deregulation is the priority for our growth
strategy. As I decided to join talks of the TPP (Trans-Pacific
Partnership), I would like to push forward what needs to be done
without hesitation," Abe said.
Investors have not yet given up hope that Abe's aggressive
fiscal and monetary expansionary policies, dubbed "Abenomics",
will end deflation and two decades of economic stagnation. But
a note of caution has crept in since Tokyo share prices began to
slide on May 23 after months of heady gains.
Abe also said he expected the financial markets to calm down
gradually as the Bank of Japan is communicating with the
markets.
"Our economic policies are proving fruitful for certain. We
should be more confident," Abe said.
The benchmark Nikkei tumbled to a six-week low on
Monday, extending its slide from a 5-1/2-year high touched on
May 23.
Many want to see concrete steps for deregulation and
structural reform in Abe's "Third Arrow" growth strategy, due to
be unveiled along with macroeconomic guidelines including fiscal
reform on June 14.
But expectations for structural reform are already dimming,
with few expecting early moves to reduce corporate taxes
nationwide or to make it easier for firms to lay off workers in
business sectors on the decline, at least ahead of a July
election for parliament's upper house.
A third tranche of the growth strategy to be unveiled on
Wednesday is expected to focus on the creation of special
economic zones where deregulation and tax cuts can be
implemented in limited geographic areas such as big cities.