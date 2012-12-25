European shares fall as HSBC leads financials lower
LONDON, Feb 21 European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.
TOKYO Dec 25 Incoming Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated calls on Tuesday for the Bank of Japan to conduct bold monetary easing to beat deflation by setting an inflation target of 2 percent.
"With firm resolution we will work to beat deflation, correct the strong yen and achieve economic growth," Abe said during a meeting with officials from Japan's major business lobby, Keidanren.
Abe added that he would leave specific policy steps to the central bank after he is elected as prime minister in parliament on Wednesday.
Japan cannot achieve fiscal reform without beating deflation and achieving economic growth, he said.
LONDON, Feb 21 European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)