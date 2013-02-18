BRIEF-Avantium prices IPO at 11 Euros per share
* announces the price per offer share of 11 Euros in relation to, its planned initial public offering
TOKYO Feb 18 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday the central bank's 2 percent inflation target aims not just to boost prices but to prevent them from rising well above that level.
"The BOJ has pledged to keep ultra-easy monetary policy until its 2 percent goal is achieved," Abe told parliament.
"The price goal also means the central bank will aim to keep prices stable at 2 percent," he said, adding that it is the BOJ's responsibility to unwind its ultra-loose policy at the right time if there are signs prices will rise to unwelcome levels well above 2 percent.
BEIJING, March 6 China will take further steps to support private investment, an official from the state planner said on Monday, as the country looks to maintain strong economic growth while undergoing structural reforms.
TOKYO, March 6 The dollar slipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after its rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike later this month.