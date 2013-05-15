Botswana keeps lending rate unchanged at 5.5 percent
GABORONE, Feb 28 Botswana's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.5 percent on Tuesday, saying the inflation forecast will remain low and stable in the medium term.
TOKYO May 15 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the government was closely watching movements in the bond market to ensure that it could digest Japanese government bonds in a stable manner.
Abe said he expected the Bank of Japan would respond appropriately to market movements while keeping closer contacts with market players over financial market adjustments and transactions.
"It is certain the BOJ's massive JGB buying under its qualitative and quantitative easing could have major effects on the bond market," Abe told a parliamentary session. "I expect that the BOJ will respond appropriately."
The 10-year Japanese cash bond yield rose 4.5 basis points to 0.90 percent on Wednesday, its highest since April 2012, after the yen skidded to a fresh low against the dollar in overnight trade.
LONDON, Feb 28 Emerging stocks fell to one-week lows on Tuesday, while currencies firmed marginally ahead of a widely-anticipated speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, although both asset classes were on track for hefty monthly gains.
LONDON, Feb 28 World stocks hovered just off all-time highs and were on course for a fourth straight month of gains on Tuesday, as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for signals on infrastructure spending and tax cuts.