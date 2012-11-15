TOKYO Nov 15 The head of Japan's main opposition party, Shinzo Abe, said on Thursday he wants to work with the Bank of Japan to reverse the trend for yen strength as it hurts the competitiveness of small firms.

He also said the government's plan to phase out nuclear power by the 2030s is irresponsible, because Japanese firms could move factories overseas due to worries that domestic energy supply would not be stable.

Abe's Liberal Democratic Party leads in public opinion polls, putting him in a pivotal position to become the next premier after a general election to be held next month.