BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Nov 15 The head of Japan's main opposition party, Shinzo Abe, said on Thursday he wants to work with the Bank of Japan to reverse the trend for yen strength as it hurts the competitiveness of small firms.
He also said the government's plan to phase out nuclear power by the 2030s is irresponsible, because Japanese firms could move factories overseas due to worries that domestic energy supply would not be stable.
Abe's Liberal Democratic Party leads in public opinion polls, putting him in a pivotal position to become the next premier after a general election to be held next month.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.