TOKYO Feb 20 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
said on Wednesday that a need to set up a public-private sector
fund to buy foreign bonds has declined.
Abe, speaking in parliament, also said he would consider
candidates for new Bank of Japan Governor and two deputy
governors after he returns from a Feb. 21-24 visit to the United
States.
He declined to comment on names of the candidates but said
he aims to avoid creating a vacuum for the posts.
Abe took power last December after his Liberal Democratic
Party won a landslide national election.
Its campaign platform for the poll included the possibility
of setting a public-private sector fund tasked with measures
including purchases of foreign bonds.