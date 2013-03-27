BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
TOKYO, March 27 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he wants the Bank of Japan to take appropriate policy steps to achieve its two percent inflation target.
"The BOJ will hold its first policy-meeting in early April under a new leadership. I hope the central bank fulfils its responsibility," Abe told parliament.
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
* On March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - sec filing
* Athersys Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lMjdJc) Further company coverage: