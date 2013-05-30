TOKYO May 30 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that sharp movements in the stock market are nothing more than a day-to-day financial phenomenon, apparently playing down a steep drop in Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average on Thursday.

The Nikkei fell 5.2 percent to a five-week low, leading a tumble in Asian stocks.

The benchmark has lost nearly 15 percent over the past week, in a pullback from a spectacular rally over the past six months that was spurred by Abe's aggressive push for monetary expansion and other policies to tackle decades-long deflation. The Nikkei is still up more than 30 percent from the start of the year. (Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)