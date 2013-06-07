TOKYO, June 7 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
declined to comment on market movements on Friday after the yen
marked its biggest one-day climb against the dollar in three
years the day before.
"I don't want to comment on market movements," said Abe,
speaking during a joint news conference with French President
Francois Hollande, who is on a three-day visit in Tokyo.
Stock and currency markets in recent days have taken some
wind out of "Abenomics," a policy prescription of sweeping
fiscal and monetary expansion aimed at breaking years of
deflation and reviving the world's third-biggest economy.