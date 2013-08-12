TOKYO Aug 12 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that the country's economy is steadily rising since late last year and that the government will continue to focus on the economy with an eye on a pro-growth policy towards autumn.

Abe spoke to reporters after data released earlier on Monday showed that the Japanese economy grew an annualised 2.6 percent in April-June, a third straight quarter of expansion but slower than expected.

The prime minister made no mention of whether to proceed with a planned sales tax hike from April 2014.