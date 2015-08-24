BRIEF-Moody's says global paper and forest products industry outlook to remain stable on steady operating income growth
* global paper and forest products industry outlook to remain stable on steady operating income growth
TOKYO Aug 24 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday it was acceptable for the central bank to miss its self-imposed deadline of roughly two years for hitting its 2 percent inflation target, given sharp falls in oil prices.
"Oil price falls are positive for Japan's economy. We accept the Bank of Japan's explanation that hitting its price target (within two years) has effectively become difficult," Abe told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* global paper and forest products industry outlook to remain stable on steady operating income growth
ATHENS, March 23 Greece's current account deficit shrank in January compared to the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday, helped by a stronger surplus in the income account balance. The data showed the deficit reached 271 million euros ($292.08 million) from 771 million euros in January 2016. Tourism revenues fell slightly to 165 million euros from 169 million in the same month a year earlier. In 2016 as a whole, Greece posted a current account