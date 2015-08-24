Greek current account deficit shrinks in January, tourism revenue down

ATHENS, March 23 Greece's current account deficit shrank in January compared to the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday, helped by a stronger surplus in the income account balance. The data showed the deficit reached 271 million euros ($292.08 million) from 771 million euros in January 2016. Tourism revenues fell slightly to 165 million euros from 169 million in the same month a year earlier. In 2016 as a whole, Greece posted a current account