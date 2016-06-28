TOKYO, June 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday urged the central bank to provide ample funds to the market to ensure liquidity and the market's intermediary functioning.

He also said he wanted Finance Minister Taro Aso to pay utmost attention to currency and financial market moves. The government was ready to take all available policy steps to support Japan's economy and small firms in the wake of Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, Abe added.

He made the comments at the start of a meeting between the government and the Bank of Japan to discuss market developments in the wake of the Brexit vote. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)