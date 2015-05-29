TOKYO May 29 Japanese Economics Minister Akira
Amari said on Friday the current pace of yen declines cannot
necessarily be described as excessive.
Speaking in parliament, Amari also said it has generally
become difficult for any country to conduct currency
intervention or take steps to directly weaken its currency.
"Ideally, Japan's economy ought to be able to recover even
with a strong yen. But the economy probably can't survive with
the yen at, say, 80 to the dollar," he said.
"For now, we hope that exchange rates move, and stay at,
levels reflecting economic fundamentals."
