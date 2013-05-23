BRIEF-CWC Energy Services Q4 revenue rose 12 pct to C$21 mln
* Cwc energy services corp. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 operational and financial results
TOKYO May 23 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said there was no need to be upset about Thursday's sharp falls in Tokyo stock prices, which were due to selling by market players who had been looking for a timing to take profits.
"It's natural for the yen to rise in reaction to sharp falls in stock prices," Amari told reporters, referring to the rally by the yen that took place on the back of sliding shares.
The Nikkei share average plunged 7.3 percent on Thursday, after weak Chinese factory data rattled investors, prompting them to take profits from a recent rally buoyed by massive Bank of Japan stimulus measures.
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 New U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said President Donald Trump did not endorse a proposed border tax system on Tuesday in his first speech to Congress on Tuesday, despite a vow to level the tax playing field for U.S. companies that export.