TOKYO May 30 Japanese Economics Minister Akira
Amari said on Thursday that the Bank of Japan is taking
appropriate actions to seek stability in the Japanese government
bond market through communication with market participants.
Amari, speaking at an international conference held in
Tokyo, also said that the government continues to closely
monitor the market for its ability to digest JGBs.
He repeated that the government will pursue economic
policies without feeling anxiety about the recent volatile
movement in stock markets.