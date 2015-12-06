BRIEF-Moody's says robust growth and prudent fiscal policy support credit profile of germany
TOKYO Dec 6 Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Sunday he thinks the nation's revised gross domestic data for July-September will likely show a level of around zero from preliminary contraction.
"I think revised (GDP) data will probably be zero and the economy will grow positive thereafter," Amari told a talk show on public broadcaster NHK.
"Japan is on a steady recovering trend."
The nation's third-quarter economic growth data, which will be announced on Tuesday, is expected to be revised up to an annualised 0.1 percent from the initial estimate of a 0.8 percent contraction, a Reuters poll found.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
PARIS, March 23 French industrial morale fell to a four-month low in March, coming in below expectations, data from state statistics body INSEE showed on Thursday, in what may be the first sign that uncertainty surrounding the presidential election may be weighing on confidence. Morale in the industrial sector fell to 104 points in March from 107 in February. A Reuters poll of economists had an average forecast of 107. In the dominant services sector, the index was stable