* Oil prices are a risk to BOJ's forecasts
* Sources tell Reuters BOJ not likely to ease soon
* Amari sends signal govt allowing leeway on monetary policy
(Recasts story, adds direct quote)
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Dec 11 Japanese Economics Minister Akira
Amari said the Bank of Japan should strip out the effects of
falling oil prices on inflation when judging whether it has
reached its 2 percent price goal, which could lessen
expectations for more monetary easing.
Amari's comments come amid renewed concern about the BOJ's
consumer price forecasts as a relentless sell-off in oil has
stoked deflationary pressure.
The BOJ could slash its inflation forecasts in January, but
that would not lead to an immediate expansion of monetary
stimulus, sources tell Reuters, in an indication the central
bank won't be hurried into a policy response to cope with a rout
in global commodities.
"If oil prices continue to decline this should be considered
an unexpected event," Amari said on Friday.
"The correct thing to do is to subtract the decline in oil
prices when judging whether the BOJ has achieved its inflation
target."
The BOJ launched a massive quantitative easing programme in
2013 to guide inflation to 2 percent in around two years and
prevent the economy from falling back into deflation.
However, the central bank has had to repeatedly delay the
timing of this goal due to falling oil prices, and now expects
to reach it sometime around the second half of fiscal 2016.
The BOJ will update its economic forecasts next month, and
some economists have said they expect the central bank to expand
quantitative easing as its price goal becomes more distant.
The BOJ's current forecast, made in October, is for core
consumer inflation - which excludes volatile fresh food but
includes oil costs - to hit 0.1 percent in the current fiscal
year to March 2016, and accelerate to 1.4 percent in the next
fiscal year.
Pessimists in the BOJ board have publicly said it may take
longer to reach the price target given slow wage growth.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)