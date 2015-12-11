* Oil prices are a risk to BOJ's forecasts

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Dec 11 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said the Bank of Japan should strip out the effects of falling oil prices on inflation when judging whether it has reached its 2 percent price goal, which could lessen expectations for more monetary easing.

Amari's comments come amid renewed concern about the BOJ's consumer price forecasts as a relentless sell-off in oil has stoked deflationary pressure.

The BOJ could slash its inflation forecasts in January, but that would not lead to an immediate expansion of monetary stimulus, sources tell Reuters, in an indication the central bank won't be hurried into a policy response to cope with a rout in global commodities.

"If oil prices continue to decline this should be considered an unexpected event," Amari said on Friday.

"The correct thing to do is to subtract the decline in oil prices when judging whether the BOJ has achieved its inflation target."

The BOJ launched a massive quantitative easing programme in 2013 to guide inflation to 2 percent in around two years and prevent the economy from falling back into deflation.

However, the central bank has had to repeatedly delay the timing of this goal due to falling oil prices, and now expects to reach it sometime around the second half of fiscal 2016.

The BOJ will update its economic forecasts next month, and some economists have said they expect the central bank to expand quantitative easing as its price goal becomes more distant.

The BOJ's current forecast, made in October, is for core consumer inflation - which excludes volatile fresh food but includes oil costs - to hit 0.1 percent in the current fiscal year to March 2016, and accelerate to 1.4 percent in the next fiscal year.

Pessimists in the BOJ board have publicly said it may take longer to reach the price target given slow wage growth.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)