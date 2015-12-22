TOKYO Dec 22 Japanese Economics Minister Akira
Amari said on Tuesday consumer prices do not have to rise
exactly by 2 percent when judging the success of the Bank of
Japan's price target or determining whether the government can
officially declare an end to deflation.
Amari, speaking to reporters, said the government needed to
look at the gross domestic product deflator and how close to its
potential the economy was performing, and not just at consumer
prices.
Amari also said if consumer prices were rising more than 1.5
percent then that could be considered close enough to 2 percent.
