TOKYO Jan 25 Japanese Economics Minister Akira
Amari said on Friday he will explain the nation's stance on
currencies at the World Economic Forum in Davos this weekend.
"I would like to explain (Japan's stance on forex)
thoroughly so as not to cause worries (from abroad)," Amari told
reporters.
The yen has weakened steadily, hitting a 2-1/2-year low
against the dollar on Friday, and some overseas
policymakers have voiced concerns about its depreciation.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed concern on
Thursday about the risks of currency manipulation, specifically
mentioning Japan, where the central bank has decided to quicken
the pace of money-printing.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Edited by Shinichi Saoshiro)