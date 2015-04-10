* Amari says Nikkei's gains reflect expectations for profit
growth
* Nikkei rise to 15-year high raises questions about
overheating
* Govt trying to reflate economy after 15 years of deflation
By Stanley White
TOKYO, April 10 Japanese Economics Minister
Akira Amari said on Friday if recent stock market gains are
signs of a small bubble he would welcome this as it's still
manageable and signals growth in business activity.
Amari, who spoke after the Nikkei stock average briefly hit
a 15-year high, said the rise reflects expectations that
corporate earnings will improve further and noted that the
government needs to put policies in place to ensure this
happens.
It is unusual for a policymaker to speak approvingly of an
asset price bubble as the danger of it popping and wreaking
economic havoc is well documented.
However, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has
placed a lot of emphasis on lifting stock prices to increase
returns for individual investors in the hope that they spend
some of this money and revive the economy.
"The larger a bubble becomes, the harder it is to control,"
Amari told reporters.
"A small bubble is something that can be contained. If
recent stock gains are signs of a mini-bubble, this is something
I would welcome."
Japan's Nikkei share average briefly rose above 20,000 for
the first time in 15 years earlier on Friday, supported by a
positive tone in global equity markets, but the benchmark index
quickly erased those gains to trade slightly lower.
Japanese shares have been steadily rising since late last
year despite a largely mixed bag of economic data, causing some
investors and analysts to question the sustainability of these
gains.
Since coming to power in December 2012, Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe has pursued a mix of economic reforms and aggressive
monetary easing to revitalise growth and pull the economy out of
15 years of grinding deflation.
Abe's government has said that households and corporations
have been hoarding cash for too long and they need to be
encouraged to invest in riskier assets, like stocks.
However, Abe's critics say the prime minister is trying to
recreate Japan's late 80s bubble economy and that stock market
gains only benefit wealthy individual investors.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher & Shri Navaratnam)