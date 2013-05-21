BRIEF-AMC Entertainment announces proposed private of some notes
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TOKYO May 21 Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he hopes that the foreign exchange market can strike a balance between the impact on Japanese imports and on exports.
Amari, speaking to reporters, said he hopes the yen settles at a level that is in line with the country's economic fundamentals. Amari also said he would not comment on whether a correction in excessive yen strength is over or not.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.