DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO Feb 27 Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that the European Union as a whole will try to prevent concerns over the political gridlock in Italy causing a recurrence of the euro zone debt crisis.
In addition, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said bond yields of peripheral nations such as Greece and Italy are below their peak levels, a Cabinet Office Official said, citing the governor's comments.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations