TOKYO May 24 Japan's "Abenomics" economic
policies are proceeding smoothly with the government determined
to map out its growth strategy by midyear, Economics Minister
Akira Amari said on Friday.
"The government is steadily making progress with steps to
revive Japan's economy. I don't see any problems there and
things are going smoothly," Amari told a news conference after a
cabinet meeting. He declined to say whether Thursday's sharp
fall in share prices was a temporary move.
Amari also said Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was
communicating well with markets to soothe volatility.